Mandatory stage 2 water restrictions in effect for McAllen Public Utility water customers

Mandatory water restrictions are in effect for McAllen Public Utility water customers, the city announced Monday.

The stage 2 water restrictions were triggered when the water supply from the Amistad and Falcon Dam reached less than 25% capacity.

“McAllen Public Utility is a responsible steward of our water and during the current drought that we find ourselves in, it is important that as residents of the community, we follow the mandatory water restrictions out of necessity to ensure a continued adequate water supply and pressure for the coming months,” said Mark Vega, P.E., general manager for McAllen Public Utility.

READ ALSO: Rio Grande City enters stage 2 of drought contingency plan

Stage 2 restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week during specific hours for each of the six zones the city has been divided into.

The six zones the city is divided into for the designated irrigation days are:

• Zone 1: Sunday and Wednesday, Northern city limits on the north, 10th St. on the east, Nolana Ave. on the south and western city limits on the west.

Zone 1: Sunday and Wednesday, Northern city limits on the north, 10th St. on the east, Nolana Ave. on the south and western city limits on the west. • Zone 2: Monday and Thursday, north city limits on the north, eastern city limits on the east, Nolana Ave. on the south, and 10th St. on the west.

Zone 2: Monday and Thursday, north city limits on the north, eastern city limits on the east, Nolana Ave. on the south, and 10th St. on the west. • Zone 3: Tuesday and Friday, Nolana Ave. on the north, 10th St. on the east, Business 83 on the south and western city limits on the west.

Zone 3: Tuesday and Friday, Nolana Ave. on the north, 10th St. on the east, Business 83 on the south and western city limits on the west. • Zone 4: Wednesday and Saturday, Nolana Ave. on the north, eastern city limits on the east, Business 83 on the south, 10th St. on the west.

Zone 4: Wednesday and Saturday, Nolana Ave. on the north, eastern city limits on the east, Business 83 on the south, 10th St. on the west. • Zone 5: Monday and Thursday, Business 83 on the north, 10th St. on the east, southern city limits on the south and western city limits on the west.

Zone 5: Monday and Thursday, Business 83 on the north, 10th St. on the east, southern city limits on the south and western city limits on the west. • Zone 6: Tuesday and Friday, Business 83 on the north, eastern city limits on the east, southern city limits on the south and 10th St. on the west.

A water sprinkler system is defined as anything that sprays water with the purpose of covering a lawn, hedge or plant bedding. Residents or businesses who violate the ordinance may be assessed fines.

A hand-held hose or watering can be used any time of the day, however, the hose must be in the resident's hands, not left unattended. Drip irrigation may also be used without restrictions.

The city's water conservation plan has five stages, with Stage 1 being completely voluntary, and Stage 5 being the most restrictive.

For more information, click here.