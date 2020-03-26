Mayor: Willacy County is preparing to announce shelter-in-place order
Willacy County is preparing to issue a shelter-in-place order, according to Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzalez.
Leaders from the county met this afternoon to discuss the order that will go into effect Friday at 11 p.m.
The details will be made public during a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. today.
Hidalgo County, Cameron County and Starr County have already issued shelter-in-place orders.
As of Thursday morning, there are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Willacy County.
