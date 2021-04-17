McAllen firefighters rescue disabled man from house fire

A disabled man and his two pets were rescued from a house fire in McAllen Saturday afternoon.

The fire occurred near Ware Road and Lark Avenue and firefighters with the McAllen Fire Department were already on that street when the 911 call came in.

"Call it coincidence, call it whatever you want to call it - the nearest unit was actually down the street at another alarm activation,” McAllen Deputy Fire Chief Juan Gloria said. “I can tell you that it was definitely a factor in being able to have a successful rescue and not a recovery."

The man and both his pets were OK and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.