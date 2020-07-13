McAllen, Harlingen and Los Fresnos win top honors in It's Time Texas Community Challenge
Rio Grande Valley cities won top honors in the It's Time Texas Community Challenge — a statewide competition that promotes healthy living.
McAllen won the large cities category. Harlingen won the mid-size cities category. And Los Fresnos won the small cities category.
Residents competed by exercising, eating healthy and participating in group wellness activities from Jan. 6 to March 1.
Learn more about the It's Time Texas Community Challenge at: https://ittcommunitychallenge.com/en/home
