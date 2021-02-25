McAllen International Airport awarded $3.2 million grant

File Photo

The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration announced they have awarded the McAllen International Airport with a $3,210,638 grant.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced the grant in a Thursday news release which he said will go toward COVID-19 relief.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on our critical transportation hubs and these funds will help alleviate some of the burden our airports are experiencing,” Congressman Gonzalez stated in the news release. “Protecting our transportation workers and providing travelers a safe environment while in transit is a top priority. I’m proud to help advocate on behalf of the McAllen International Airport and secure this important FAA grant."

The grant will cover operational expenses such as personnel, utilities, maintenance, salaries and disinfecting processes added due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the news release, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling thanked Gonzalez and the FFA for providing federal support for the airport.

“This FAA Grant award will allow us to ensure that McAllen International Airport operates at the highest standards of cleanliness and sanitation,” Darling said.