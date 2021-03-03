McAllen man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-wife pleads not guilty

A McAllen man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife last August pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Richard Ford pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including capital murder by terror threat, assault, violation of protective order and stalking, according to Hidalgo County court records.

Ford is accused of killing 37-year-old Melissa Banda on August 6 of last year, after he allegedly forced her into a car from her home in McAllen. Authorities found her body in rural Hidalgo County.

The court ordered a no-contact order between Ford and the victim's family members, according to court records.

Ford remains in custody on a $4.5 million bond, jail records showed.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for April 28.