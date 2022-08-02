McAllen man accused of sexually assaulting a child arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a McAllen man on Friday accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Juan Pedro Arroyo, 21, was arrested as he arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Arroyo was immediately secured after officers discovered a possible match to an arrest warrant, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs.

Upon investigation, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

CBP says Arroyo was wanted on allegations stemming from an incident in May 2022 and faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

Arroyo was taken to Hidalgo County jail and remains in custody.