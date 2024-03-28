McAllen man convicted for uploading child pornography to Google accounts

A McAllen man was convicted for transporting child pornography to Google accounts.

Oscar Ramirez Jr., 38, pleaded guilty on Oct. 23, 2023 and was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in July 2022, authorities received a tip that an individual was uploading multiple files of child pornography to a Google account around May 4, 2022.

Law enforcement was able to determine the IP address associated with this activity belonged to Ramirez. A review of those Google accounts revealed images and videos of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

They said Ramirez was also in possession of images and videos of a nude minor he recorded from outside a window and also from a vent in the ceiling of a bathroom.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant in September 2022 of Ramirez's home in McAllen. The U.S. Attorney's Office said, at that time, Ramirez had identified himself in videos on the Google accounts.

During the court hearing, it was revealed Ramirez had approximately 2,070 files of child pornography, with 64 of those files being videos. Some videos were over 20 minutes long, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

It was also revealed that Ramirez was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 2010.

He will again be ordered to register as a sex offender and will serve the rest of his life on supervised release following his prison sentence, which will restrict his access to children and the internet. He was also ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution to known victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Ramirez will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.