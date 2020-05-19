McAllen man sentenced to 30 years for child sex abuse

A man from McAllen convicted for child sex crimes will be serving 30 years in jail.

According to the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Felipe Mario Moreno pleaded guilty to the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

McAllen police arrested Moreno in Nov. 2019. The abuse had began when his victim was 7 years old, according to a news release from the DA's office.