McAllen police investigating death of 24-year-old man
McAllen police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man after responding to a bar fight early Monday morning.
Police responded to the bar located on the 1600 block of Chicago at about 12:37 a.m. regarding an assault in progress, according to a press release from the McAllen Police Department.
The reporting party said a man was fighting with other people in the bar and "several subjects [were] holding him down."
Police found the man on the floor, unresponsive and unconscious, and started chest compressions.
The man, identified as 24-year-old Juan Elias III, was taken to McAllen Medical, where he died at 1:26 a.m., according to McAllen police.
A Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy.
The incident remains under investigation.
