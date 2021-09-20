McAllen police investigating death of 24-year-old man

Photo credit: MGN Online

McAllen police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man after responding to a bar fight early Monday morning.

Police responded to the bar located on the 1600 block of Chicago at about 12:37 a.m. regarding an assault in progress, according to a press release from the McAllen Police Department.

The reporting party said a man was fighting with other people in the bar and "several subjects [were] holding him down."

Police found the man on the floor, unresponsive and unconscious, and started chest compressions.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Juan Elias III, was taken to McAllen Medical, where he died at 1:26 a.m., according to McAllen police.

A Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.