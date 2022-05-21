McAllen police seeking man accused of assault

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of assaulting a woman.

Police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. where a woman reported that the suspect – identified as 31-year-old Ricardo Pichardo – assaulted her.

Pichardo is wanted on separate charges of assault and assault (impending airway), according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

“The male is known to the victim,” the news release stated.

The suspect is described as having a height of 5’7”, weighing approximately 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on Pichardo’s whereabouts are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.