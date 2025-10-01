McAllen police seeking suspect accused of sexually assaulting a child

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old Palmhurst man accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to a news release.

The alleged assault happened in July 2025, and McAllen investigators identified the suspect as Leonel Dominguez, the release stated.

Dominguez is wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault in connection with the investigation, police said, adding that the victim was under the age of 14.

Dominguez is described as having a height of 5’ 04”, weighing approximately 125 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with any information on Dominguez’s location are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687- 8477.