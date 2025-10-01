McAllen police seeking suspect in jewelry theft

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 27-year-old Donna man suspected of stealing over $5,000 in jewelry from a business, according to a news release.

Yosuan Marrero Almanza is the suspect accused of stealing jewelry from a business at the 2800 block of Nolana Avenue on Sept. 20, and again on Sept. 23, according to a news release.

Almanza is described as having a height of 5’9”, a weight of 170 pounds, and black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Almanza also has visible tattoos on his arm and legs.

Those with nay information on Almanza’s location are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.