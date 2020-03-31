McAllen sees nearly 70% drop in traffic amid shelter-at-home order

MCALLEN – McAllen officials say Hidalgo County’s shelter-at-home order is helping to keep drivers off the streets.

Over the weekend, crews placed traffic counters along major roadways at various locations in the city.

Along Nolana Avenue, near 2nd Street, they say there was a 69% drop compared to a weekend in 2019. Near Ware Road and Nolana, similar numbers were found when comparing traffic numbers from 2018.

The city will continue to collect more data.