McHi Moves past Memorial in Regional Quarterfinals
MCALLEN - The McAllen High volleyball squad is heading back to the regional tournament as they knocked off cross-town rival McAllen Memorial 3-1 (25-18, 30-28,21-25, 25-20) in the 5A Regional Quarterfinal match-up at the McHi gym Friday.
