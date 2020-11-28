x

McHi Moves past Memorial in Regional Quarterfinals

7 hours 8 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, November 27 2020 Nov 27, 2020 November 27, 2020 10:03 PM November 27, 2020 in Sports - High School
By: Erica Ross

MCALLEN - The McAllen High volleyball squad is heading back to the regional tournament as they knocked off cross-town rival McAllen Memorial 3-1 (25-18, 30-28,21-25, 25-20) in the 5A Regional Quarterfinal match-up at the McHi gym Friday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days