Mercedes holds first kite festival
The city of Mercedes celebrated Sky Fest on Saturday, March 1.
It’s the city’s first ever kite festival. Held at the Mercedes Safe Center recreation center, the event had free activities and live music for families as they learned to make and fly a kite.
City leaders said the event was a new way to promote outdoor activities.
This is the first of several community events the city will be offering this year.
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes holds first kite festival
-
Sea Turtle Inc. opens new hospital and research facility
-
Los Fresnos bakery reopening following ICE raid, owners' arrests
-
Family of man killed outside Brownsville funeral home increases reward for information
-
Man dies following three-vehicle crash in Hidalgo County
Sports Video
-
UTRGV WOMENS BASKETBALL
-
Harlingen South Lady Hawks clinch district title with win over Lopez
-
UTRGV baseball dominates in conference opener against SLC preseason #1 ranked team
-
La Feria basketball season comes to heartbreaking end in regional final
-
Day 2 highlights from Mid Valley Classic baseball tournament