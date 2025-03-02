x

Mercedes holds first kite festival

Mercedes holds first kite festival
6 hours 34 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, March 02 2025 Mar 2, 2025 March 02, 2025 1:39 PM March 02, 2025 in News - Local

The city of Mercedes celebrated Sky Fest on Saturday, March 1. 

It’s the city’s first ever kite festival. Held at the Mercedes Safe Center recreation center, the event had free activities and live music for families as they learned to make and fly a kite.

City leaders said the event was a new way to promote outdoor activities.

This is the first of several community events the city will be offering this year.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days