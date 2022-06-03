Mercedes ISD superintendent arrested, charged with interference with public duties

Mercedes ISD Superintendent Carolyn Mendiola was arrested Friday on a charge of interference with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor.

Mendiola was transported to the Hidalgo County jail following a Friday arraignment, where a judge set her bond at $5,000.

The superintendent is accused of interfering with several cases involving the school district, according to Mercedes police Sgt. Frank Sanchez.

Sanchez said that authorities warned Mendiola about her alleged actions, but the warnings were ignored.

“Investigators worked on several cases where they felt they were not getting the cooperation from the superintendent,” Sanchez said. “She did interfere while investigators were trying to conduct an investigation…there was a couple of resistance from the superintendent. Investigators were just trying to get this investigation done properly and we did try to do things as civil as possible…but there was a lot of interfering that was going on and we just felt that enough as enough and the arrest warrant had to happen.”

When asked to explain how Mendiola interfered, Sanchez said there wasn’t a lot of information he could give out.

"If investigators are trying to conduct an investigation properly and somebody is either telling, you know, a teacher not to speak or misguiding them a certain way, or even get to the point where they are being physical about telling an investigator exactly what to do and what to do, there's a lot of more details that I just can't go into,” Sanchez said.

Two other district employees were arrested in the last week.

On Wednesday, Mercedes PD arrested a special education teacher accused of injuring a child. The department also announced that same day the arrest of a district security guard who allegedly broadcasted a bomb threat on a radio frequency on May 26.

Mendiola previously worked at the La Joya and Sharyland school districts before coming to Mercedes ISD, according to the district website.

Her contract was extended through 2024 on October 2020. The district website lists a job opening for her position.

In a statement, Mercedes ISD said the board of trustees will meet next week to determine Mendiola's "future employment with the district.

Read the full statement below:

"The safety and security of Mercedes ISD students and staff is the District’s top priority. All matters dealing with personnel at Mercedes ISD are taken seriously, with respect to privacy, and addressed in accordance with law and policies. The Mercedes ISD Board of Trustees have been made aware of the Mercedes ISD Superintendent's arrest. The Board of Trustees will be meeting on Thursday, June 9, 2022, to determine her future employment with the district."