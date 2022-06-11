Mercedes ISD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave following arrest

Trustees with the Mercedes Independent School District voted Thursday to place district superintendent Carolyn Mendiola on paid administrative leave.

The decision is effective immediately.

The board of trustees voted on Mendiola’s leave after she was arrested last week on a charge of interference with public duties.

School board President Oscar Hernandez said the board made the decision on the advice of legal counsel, but didn’t provide further details.

“It’s a challenging moment, but it will come to pass,” Hernandez said.

Mendiola was arrested after Mercedes police accused her of interfering with police investigations. Her paid administrative leave will run through late September, when she was set to retire, Hernandez said.

Mercedes ISD assistant superintendent Nancy Castillo will fill in for Mendiola until the board officially names an interim superintendent.

Trustees named former Weslaco ISD Superintendent Richard Rivera to serve interim superintendent, but negotiations for him are pending, Hernandez added.