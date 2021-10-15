Mexico Preps For Friendly In San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Mexico will play Bosnia Wednesday at the Alamodome in an exhibition, or a friendly as they’re known as in the soccer world.

For the players on Mexico’s squad, the game serves as a crucial opportunity to show they deserve a spot on the World Cup roster. These players are on club soccer teams in the Mexican League and in the MLS while Mexico’s best players are on club teams in Europe.

Before today’s practice, Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio talked about what he’s looking for from the players on hand for Wednesday’s friendly.

“There are spaces for young players,” said Osorio. “Orbelin, Eric, Hirving, now Jonathan Gonzalez, and Jesus Gallardo. Other players that I want to see how they develop.”

Gonzalez, who is 18 years old and was actually born in the United States, is a highly rated midfielder for Monterrey. He’ll have a chance to shine tomorrow inside the Alamodome with other young talent hoping to crack the World Cup roster for Mexico.