Mexico resident arrested for attempting to smuggle ammunition, firearms through Progreso Port of Entry

A resident of Guadalajara, Mexico, has pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle ammunition and firearms through the Progreso Port of Entry.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jose De Jesus Pena Dieguez, 67, attempted to enter Mexico in a Nissan Xterra. As authorities were inspecting the vehicle, they noticed the screws of a compartment connected to the vehicle's roof was tampered with.

A search revealed 16 firearms, 31 firearm magazines, assorted firearm parts and 800 rounds of ammunition. Dieguez admitted to purchasing the firearms with the intent to illegally export them to Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sentencing for Dieguez is scheduled for June 11. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison with a possible maximum fine of $250,000.

He is currently in custody pending his sentencing hearing.