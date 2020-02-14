Migrant parents separated from kids since 2018 return to US

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Nine parents who were deported as the Trump administration separated thousands of migrant families landed back into the U.S. to reunite with children they haven't seen in a year and a half. The group arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Guatemala City on Wednesday night. The trip was arranged under the order of a federal judge who found the U.S. government had unlawfully prevented them from seeking asylum. Some of the children were at the airport to greet them, a powerful reminder of the lasting effects of Trump's separation policy.

