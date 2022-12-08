Migrant Teen Who Died in Custody Was Trying to Reunite With Brother

UPDATE (5/6): According to the Guatemalan consulate, the 16-year-old died due to a brain tumor.

He crossed the border illegally near Ell Paso and stayed in a Brownsville shelter.

He fell ill and underwent surgery last month but died.

-----

BROWNSVILLE – The Guatemalan Consulate confirmed the unaccompanied minor who died in immigration custody was trying to reunite with his brother.

We’re told the 16-year-old crossed El Paso and was taken to a shelter in Brownsville.

He was taken back and forth to a hospital, but his health wasn’t getting any better.

After receiving several treatments, he later died; the Guatemalan Consulate says his brother was with him.

“He was with him at all times in the hospital; we had communication with him and his family in Guatemala. The consulate also was in the hospital until he passed away,” says Vice Consulate Silvia Yojhana.

She adds the consulate monitored the shelter and they did not see any sign of negligence.

The cause of death is still under investigation.