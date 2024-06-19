Mission animal shelter calling for dog crate donations amid weather conditions

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society in Mission is calling on the public for help in case they need to evacuate their animals.

The shelter needs more than 100 crates for dogs. They have 150 dogs housed in outdoor kennels, and plan to move the animals indoors if the kennels flood.

“We will try to put them inside dry enclosure areas,” animal care supervisor Jose Zuniga said. “If we have to put them in the office, or some of the staff take them home at night or put them in a ventilated area, for the time being we will do that.

The shelter said many kennels flooded last year after a heavy rainstorm.

Those wanting to help out can drop them off at the shelter, located at 227 Abelino Farias St.