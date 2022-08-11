Mission man charged in fatal motorcycle collision

Joel Bello Galindo. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

A 28-year-old Mission man is behind bars for his alleged role in a collision that left a motorcyclist dead.

Joel Bello Galindo was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with the collision, according to the McAllen Police Department.

McAllen police responded to a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV Tuesday at the 1500 block of South 10th St. Tuesday at 7:23 p.m., according to a news release.

The motorcyclist – 28-year-old Oscar Fernando Hernandez Alba of McAllen – died after being struck by the SUV that was driven by Galindo, police said.

Police previously said Galindo remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Galindo was arraigned Wednesday and had his bond set at $75,000.

Court records reflect Galindo remains in Hidalgo County jail as of Thursday morning.