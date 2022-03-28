Mission neighborhood hit by alleged car burglars
MISSION – A Mission neighborhood was hit by a pair of alleged burglars. The latest incident happened early Friday on Cimarron Drive.
Home surveillance cameras captured a man trying to open car doors. He didn't have any luck, but then a second person gets into another vehicle left unlocked.
The burglars got away with some cash, tools, and other items with sentimental value.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.
Watch the video above for further details.
