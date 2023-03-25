Mission police chief: Two officers on paid administrative leave following disorderly conduct, public intoxication arrests

Two officers with the Mission Police Department are on paid administrative leave following their arrests, according to police Chief Cesar Torres.

Sgt. Adan Beltran was charged with public intoxication in Alamo Saturday after police found him behind the wheel of a parked stolen car, according to Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna.

The other officer — Arturo Casanova Jr. — was arrested by the South Padre Island Police Department on a charge of disorderly conduct, the news release stated.

Both officers were off duty, Torres added.

Alamo police responded to the intersection of 7th and Austin streets where they encountered Beltran in the vehicle displaying signs of being “highly intoxicated.”

Police ran the license plate number of the vehicle and discovered the car had been reported stolen, Ozuna added.

The owner of the vehicle decline dot press charges against Beltran, Ozuna said. Beltran was released from custody after paying a $420 fine.

Channel 5 News is reaching out to South Padre Island PD for details on Casanova’s arrest.