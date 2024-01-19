Mission police highlight changes made to school safety following DOJ report of Uvalde shooting

The Department of Justice released the findings of their investigation into the police response to the deadly May 2022 Uvalde school shooting.

The attack killed 19 students and two staff members.

One of the criticisms that was brought up in the Thursday report was a failure to properly communicate between the many law enforcement agencies on the scene that day.

READ MORE: The police response to the Uvalde shooting was riddled with failures, a new DOJ report says

With so many law enforcement agencies in the Rio Grande Valley, the Mission Police Department says communication is vital to preventing a similar scenario.

Mission police serve multiple school districts that don't have their own police force, including Sharyland ISD and Mission CISD.

“We want help, they want to come and help,” Mission aslant police Chief Teodoro Rodriguez.

To do that, Mission police regularly participate in active shooter trainings alongside state, federal and county partners.

“Our technical team has trained with Border Patrol, our tactical team has trained with the sheriff's office, we've trained with a whole bunch of other agencies,” Rodriguez said.

In addition to the change in training requirements, Valley schools implemented extra school resource officers, guard posts and perimeter fencing.

Watch the video above for the full story.