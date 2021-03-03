Mission Residents Concerned for Future Flooding

MISSION - Rain fall across the Rio Grande Valley left many residents worried as the one year anniversary of the June floods approaches.

Mission resident, Susie Salinas, says she remembers just how impacted her street was during the floods.

Salinas says with hurricane season coming up, she hopes for improvements before her home floods again.

The Mission Mayor, Armando O'Caña, says 'TEDSI Infrastructure Group is conducting a study on the city’s flood hydraulics.

He says after the study is complete, he will be applying for drainage grants.

