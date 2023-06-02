Mission teen auditions for American Idol

A 17-year-old Mission teen is having her dreams come true after auditioning for American Idol.

Sara Vásquez auditioned virtually for the upcoming season of the reality competition series.

Vásquez said she's been singing since she was a little girl, and has been a fan of American Idol for as long as she can remember.

“Being a part of American Idol has been a dream of mine since I was very little,” Vásquez said. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity.”

Vásquez will find out in a few weeks if she advanced to the next round.

“I would just like to say, don't give up and follow your dreams and try to pursue what you can and take opportunities whenever you have them,” Vásquez said.