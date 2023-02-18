Mission teen sentenced to 35 years in fatal human smuggling crash that killed mother, daughter
A Mission teen will serve 35 years in jail after pleading guilty to murder in connection with a fatal human smuggling crash that resulted in the death of a mother and her daughter.
Carmen Huerta Sosa, 59, and her 22-year-old daughter, Viridiana Charon Lloyd, died on Dec. 2021 when they vehicle they were in was struck by a 2009 Ford Escape SUV driven by Esteban Cantu Jr. in Mission.
RELATED: Mission teen charged in deadly weekend crash
Police say Cantu was fleeing from a U.S. Border Patrol unit while transporting six undocumented immigrants. The SUV collided with the 2014 Honda passenger vehicle occupied by Sosa and Lloyd at the intersection of West Mile 2 Line and Holland Road.
As part of his guilty plea, Cantu’s two counts of evading arrest or detention causing death and six counts of smuggling of persons were dismissed.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg airport closed due to nearby grass fire
-
Cameron County DA: Death of Santa Rosa teen linked to ‘criminal enterprise’
-
House minority leader visits southern border
-
McAllen teachers union reacts to leaked audio of TEA official supporting school...
-
Cameron County officials to release new details on arrest of Santa Rosa...