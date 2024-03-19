Mobile court to help Edinburg residents with active warrants, unpaid tickets

Edinburg's Municipal Court is hitting the road with their mobile docket.

Anyone who has a ticket for an outstanding class C misdemeanor can pay the fine without going to court or jail.

The court's administrator says they're only worried about collecting the $14 million in outstanding fines, not taking people to jail.

"Please come in and take care of what you owe. Make arrangements if there is an unforeseen situation that person may have, they can always show proof to us and the judge will be available," Edinburg Municipal Court Administrator Maribel Velasquez said.

A judge will be at the El Tule Recreation Center on South Veterans Boulevard on Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.