Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic in San Benito now open
The city of San Benito is inviting all adults age 18 and older to their vaccination clinic to receive their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The clinic is underway at the San Benito Fairgrounds, located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway.
No pre-registration is required and vaccines are being administered in a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release from the city. Those arriving to the clinic are asked to bring their ID and their vaccination card.
