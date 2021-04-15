Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic in San Benito now open

The city of San Benito is inviting all adults age 18 and older to their vaccination clinic to receive their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

?IMPORTANT NOTICE? Adults 18 and older wanting to receive a first dose, or those who are eligible to receive a second... Posted by San Benito TX City Hall on Thursday, April 15, 2021

The clinic is underway at the San Benito Fairgrounds, located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway.

No pre-registration is required and vaccines are being administered in a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release from the city. Those arriving to the clinic are asked to bring their ID and their vaccination card.