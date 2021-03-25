More details of planned Senate visit to the border released

U.S Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will be at Anzalduas Park on Friday.

The Texas senators will participate in a Texas Department of Public Safety boat tour of the border starting at Anzalduas Park near the city of Mission at 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from Cruz’s office.

Cruz previously announced a planned senate delegation border visit in response to the immigration surge at the southern border. Senators from several states such as South Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa and Maine will be part of the delegation tour.

The Wednesday announcement was made the same day Sen. Cruz led a press conference requesting media access of the detention facilities housing migrants coming through the border.

Cornyn said part of the trip will involve a night tour with U.S. Border Patrol set for Thursday night.

On Friday the senators will visit detention facility in Donna.

According to data from the Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, more than 16,500 children are in federal custody as of Wednesday night.

The numbers show 621 unaccompanied minors were placed in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody Tuesday night.