Motion filed to halt execution of Valley woman convicted of killing daughter
Attorneys for a Valley woman on death row filed a motion to halt her execution.
Melissa Lucio was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008. A court later ruled she did not get a fair trial, but a court’s decision to grant her a new trial was reversed.
RELATED: 'She's innocent': Family asking Valley officials to watch documentary, halt execution of Melissa Lucio
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up her case.
The motion, filed Tuesday, seeks to delay or stop her execution altogether.
Lucio's execution date is set for April 27.
