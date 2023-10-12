Mujeres Unidas hosting McAllen vigil for domestic violence victims

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a local organization that gives families a safe space is hosting a candlelight vigil honoring survivors.

Five candles will be lit Thursday in remembrance of the women who died due to domestic violence this year in Hidalgo County as part of the vigil hosted by Mujeres Unidas.

The vigil is being held at Fireman’s Park in McAllen, located at 201 N. 1st St.

According to the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office, at least 93 hundred victims of family violence came forward in 2022.

Mujeres Unidas says even if you aren't a survivor, there's still a reason to be part of the vigil.

“A lot of the time, I think they're unaware of agencies like Mujeres Unidas that has resources that can help them,” Mujeres Unidas Community Education Coordinator Alma Guerrero said.

Mujeres Unidas has held this vigil for 30 years. While the main purpose of the ceremony is to celebrate survivors and honor victims, a big part of the event is sharing information and resources for people who need help getting out of a domestic violence situation.

The vigil ends at 8:30 p.m. those attending are urged to wear purple in support of domestic violence victims.