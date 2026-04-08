Mujeres Unidas offering women's safety training at Alamo community center

Mujeres Unidas is hosting a free self-defense clinic for women this Friday in Alamo.

The workshop will focus on situational awareness and teach women how to react in dangerous situations. Participants will also learn simple techniques to escape.

Organizers say the goal is to build confidence so that attendees know that “they are capable.”

“Their voice matters, and it has strength, but our bodies can protect themselves when they need to," Mujeres Unidas Education Program Coordinator Genesis Gonzalez said.

The seminar is set for Friday, April 17, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Alamo Community Resource Center.

It's free, but space is limited. Call Mujeres Unidas at 956-630-4878 to reserve your spot.