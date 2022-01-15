Multiple outages reported throughout the Valley
Thousands throughout the Rio Grande Valley have been left without power Saturday after a cold front arrived with wind gusts of up to 45 mph in some areas.
As of Saturday afternoon, the AEP outage map reported that more than 2,100 customers have been left without power. Magic Valley Electric Company is reporting 35 outages.
Cities such as Mercedes took to social media to inform residents of power outages in the area.
More News
News Video
-
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
-
New restaurants in San Juan expected to create up to 90 new...
-
'Horrific incident': Stingray deaths reported at Gladys Porter Zoo
-
San Perlita ISD planning to reopen on Monday after closing due to...
-
Sharyland ISD closing all campuses on Monday, Tuesday due to increase in...