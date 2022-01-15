x

Multiple outages reported throughout the Valley

3 hours 4 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, January 15 2022 Jan 15, 2022 January 15, 2022 12:32 PM January 15, 2022 in News - Local

Thousands throughout the Rio Grande Valley have been left without power Saturday after a cold front arrived with wind gusts of up to 45 mph in some areas.

As of Saturday afternoon, the AEP outage map reported that more than 2,100 customers have been left without power. Magic Valley Electric Company is reporting 35 outages.

Cities such as Mercedes took to social media to inform residents of power outages in the area.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days