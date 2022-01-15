Multiple outages reported throughout the Valley

Thousands throughout the Rio Grande Valley have been left without power Saturday after a cold front arrived with wind gusts of up to 45 mph in some areas.

As of Saturday afternoon, the AEP outage map reported that more than 2,100 customers have been left without power. Magic Valley Electric Company is reporting 35 outages.

Cities such as Mercedes took to social media to inform residents of power outages in the area.