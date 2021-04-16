Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 shots given to high school students

Seniors with the Edinburg and Hidalgo school districts received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 16.

DHR Health helped vaccinate the nearly 2,000 students at the Edinburg conference Center at Renaissance.

"I think it's important because as the young age, the young generation, we're always out and about and we're kind of known for spreading it,” Brian Rodriguez, a high school senior who got vaccinated, said. “Personally I don't want to get infected and then I have it and then bring it home to my family."

Earlier this week, hidalgo county’s health authority said those under 30 are making up a big portion of the new COVID-19 cases being reported by the county.

