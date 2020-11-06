New drainage project set to help with flooding issues in San Carlos
Residents from the San Carlos community took part in the the ground breaking ceremony for a drainage project which brings hope after decades of flooding in the areas.
The first drainage project for precinct 4 under the 2018 drainage bond program is set to help water flow more quickly through San Carlos, La Blanca and neighboring communities.
"I hope this project really does help," San Carlos Resident Soila Carrizales-Cuevas said. "I have hope that it will and that our community won't flood as bad."
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Monte Alto man struggles financially after recovering from COVID-19
-
Tech expert explains elections post flagged on social media
-
New drainage project set to help with flooding issues in San Carlos
-
Re-elected South Padre Island mayor shares big plans for his next term
-
CON MI GENTE: Balli Cemetery in Donna