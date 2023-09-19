New Food Bank RGV program delivers food to families in Hidalgo County

People over at the Food Bank RGV are doing something different to get food to local families.

Boxes of groceries are taken straight to the doorsteps of people most in need, people like Carmen Arciniega.

"It helps people like me who don't have a car," Arciniega said.

A lack of transportation, she says, prevents her from driving to the food bank.

That's where the food bank's Colonia Distribution Program comes into play.

Arciniega says it's a big help, especially now with inflation keeping the price of groceries at an all-time high.

"Everything is very expensive at the store right now and this helps us a lot," Arciniega said. "It's hard for us since my husband is the only one who works."

The Arciniega family is one of 47 who received a 25 pound box of groceries.

"They don't come to us, we go to them," Food Bank RGV Director of Operations Yara Doyle said. "So we are trying to help those who may not have a chance to get other food."

Since the program started in March, Doyle says they have distributed food in 50 colonias.

"We kinda just show up, we don't have a set schedule," Doyle said. "Weekly, we try to attempt at least four. It also depends on if we have commodities available."

Doyle says about 80 percent of the people they serve at the colonia distributions have never gone to a mobile produce distribution or the food bank itself because they don't have transportation or valid ID.

As of now, the food bank is only delivering to colonias in Hidalgo County, but they hope to expand to the rest of the Valley.