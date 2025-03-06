New police chief sworn in at city of Weslaco

The city of Weslaco now has a new police chief.

City leaders swore in Roberto Lopez as Weslaco's top cop during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Lopez’s family helped pin his new badge. Lopez said he's ready for his new role.

“I am truly humbled by the overwhelming support I have received,” Lopez said. “I promise to work hard and do my best to serve you. I am confident that together we will continue to make Weslaco a great city."

Lopez has served with the Weslaco Police Department for 25 years, and has a masters degree in police administration.