New police chief sworn in at city of Weslaco
The city of Weslaco now has a new police chief.
City leaders swore in Roberto Lopez as Weslaco's top cop during Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Lopez’s family helped pin his new badge. Lopez said he's ready for his new role.
“I am truly humbled by the overwhelming support I have received,” Lopez said. “I promise to work hard and do my best to serve you. I am confident that together we will continue to make Weslaco a great city."
Lopez has served with the Weslaco Police Department for 25 years, and has a masters degree in police administration.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen respite center seeing nearly ‘zero’ visitors since Trump took office
-
New police chief sworn in for Weslaco
-
Valley Veterans Affairs office reacts to plans to lay off 80,000 employees...
-
Weslaco fire chief warns of increase in risk of fires due to...
-
Valley residents discuss what they're giving up for Lent during Ash Wednesday...
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South soccer star Damaris Solis signs with Nelson University
-
UTRGV baseball rises to 4th in the nation in RPI
-
Final Four Trophy Tour makes stop in RGV as San Antonio prepares...
-
UTRGV wins thriller in season finale against Southeastern
-
UTRGV MBB head coach Kahil Fennell named Joe B. Hall award finalist