No bond for suspect in 2020 Brownsville double homicide

A man charged in connection with a 2020 double homicide in Brownsville will remain in custody without bond.

Martin Davila Medrano was charged with two counts of homicide Wednesday. Bond for Medrano was denied during his arraignment hearing.

Medrano was identified as the suspect who was arrested Tuesday at the 6600 block of Santa Anita Drive in connection with the homicides.

A news release from the Brownsville Police Department said the double homicide occurred on July 4, 2020, on East 14th Street.

The bodies of 42-year-old Ricardo Lopez and 43-year-old Laura Veronica Alanis were found dead inside a building at that location.

Both were shot.

Jail records show Medrano remains at the Cameron County jail.