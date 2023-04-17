No charges filed against driver in fatal auto-pedestrian accident in San Benito

No charges are being against the driver police say is involved in Saturday's fatal auto-pedestrian accident in San Benito, according to the city's public information officer.

Police responded to the northbound lanes of the expressway near Sam Houston Street where they found a woman lying near the frontage road. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers say they believe she may have tried to grab items that fell out of her vehicle when the accident occurred.

Police added that the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene, and was cooperating with the investigation.