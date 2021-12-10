Non-profit holds event for new and expectant moms in Edinburg

Driscoll Health Plan held an event to help bring Christmas cheer and health education to new and expectant mothers living in rural Edinburg.

The new mothers gathered at the Endowment Center in Edinburg to help celebrate their baby’s first Christmas.

“We do it for our mommies, the ones that are expecting or have just delivered, so we're doing some educational information,” Driscoll Health Plan community outreach Representative Delia Garza said. “There's a lot of need - there's a lot of low-income people, so that's why we're here to make it more educational for them to be aware of what's going on and what resources we have."

To help make the event even more memorable, moms made ornaments with pictures of their baby's sonogram.

