Nonprofit fights food insecurity among students in Hidalgo County

A student-led nonprofit says they are seeing an increase in food insecurity among students in Hidalgo County.

Can by can, hand by hand, students from middle and high school pack bags with nonperishable food, helping bridge the gap for classmates in need.

This is part of Blessing Bags RGV, a nonprofit focused on fighting hunger among their peers. It's a discreet way to provide a full weekend of nourishment between four to six meals and two to three snacks.

The volunteers spend several hours each month making sure students in the McAllen Independent School District have food to get through the weekend.

"To think that some kids go home and are so hungry like I am, but don't have anything to eat, that just to me is really sad, because I think every kid should be able to have food," Homer J. Morris Middle School student Holand Miller said.

Miller is one of about 30 student members of Blessing Bags RGV.

"And then we also respond to emergency calls. So if one school needs more that week and they don't have enough leftover, we can make more to give to them that week," Miller said.

Blessing Bags RGV Founder Dylan Kelly says what started as a simple conversation has grown into a widespread effort.

"We first started literally out of my mom's car," Kelly said. "We started with 40 bags a week and eventually 100, 200 and now we're at a point where we're doing 400 to 500 bags every week or every other week."

School social workers request the amount needed. Donation drives like Souper Bowl of Caring at McAllen High School and community support help keep the program running.

"Last year, we got some food donations that lasted like two or three months, and this year it's the same thing but we're running out, of course, so I think we need more donations," Kelly said.

In the two years since the organization was formed, they have packed more than 3,300 bags, providing about 22,000 meals.

For volunteers, the impact goes beyond food.

"Doing this is something you got to do even when you don't got to do it, because, like, not because it's easy, but because it is the right thing to do," McAllen High School student Aidan Killian said.

Volunteers say the biggest reward is knowing students can focus on school without worrying about their next meal.

"People are going home with such a happy feeling because they have food at home now and they, they know they don't have to struggle within the week to find food," McAllen High School student Sofia Fernandez said. "I see myself doing this for the rest of my high school years."

On average, each bag costs between $7 and $8 to fill. While they know they can't end hunger alone, Blessing Bags RGV says every bag makes a difference.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Blessing Bags RGV at blessingbagsrgv@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.