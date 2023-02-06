One man dead after single-vehicle motorcycle crash, police say

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Monday morning, according to a news release from the department.

At around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 3700 block of Charmaine Street.

A 20-year-old man was driving a motorcycle and lost control, police said.

The man had no pulse when officers arrived on the scene and was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

The identification of the man is still pending.

The incident remains under investigation.