One person hospitalized in Donna rollover accident involving concrete truck

8 hours 12 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, March 05 2025 Mar 5, 2025 March 05, 2025 11:51 AM March 05, 2025 in News - Local

The driver of a concrete truck was hospitalized after the vehicle rolled over Wednesday morning, according to Donna Fire Chief David Simmons.

Simmons said the rollover happened on Scobey Avenue between 13th Street and 16th Street. The driver of the truck managed to crawl out of the vehicle; he was transported to a local hospital.

The roads were closed while the fire department cleared the scene, but they have since reopened.

