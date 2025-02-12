Operation Christmas RGV hosting free health fair in Donna
Health is important, and it's one thing that shouldn't be neglected.
Operation Christmas RGV will be hosting a health fair in Donna and will be offering important information for residents.
Operation Christmas RGV President Emanuel Martinez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what kind of organizations and businesses will be made available at the event.
The 2025 Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, February 22 at the Dr. Bose Community Center, located at 701 North Main Street in Donna.
For more information, call 956-855-1438.
More News
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa defeats Rivera in stunning fashion to end regular season
-
9 RGV girls basketball teams advance to the area round on Tuesday...
-
Markquis Nowell leads Vipers to fourth straight win
-
Weslaco, Harlingen, & Edinburg girls basketball teams claim bi-district titles
-
Lady Panthers softball holds ribbon cutting for new field