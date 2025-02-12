Operation Christmas RGV hosting free health fair in Donna

Health is important, and it's one thing that shouldn't be neglected.

Operation Christmas RGV will be hosting a health fair in Donna and will be offering important information for residents.

Operation Christmas RGV President Emanuel Martinez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what kind of organizations and businesses will be made available at the event.

The 2025 Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, February 22 at the Dr. Bose Community Center, located at 701 North Main Street in Donna.

For more information, call 956-855-1438.