Operation RGV Christmas postpones Donna health fair due to inclement weather

Operation RGV Christmas announced the postponement of their health fair in Donna.

The organization said on Facebook that due to inclement weather, the event has been postponed until March 8 beginning at 12 p.m.

The health fair will offer Rio Grande Valley residents information on how to keep tabs on their health and also provide resources.

The health fair will take place at the Dr. Bose Community Center, located at 701 North Main Street. For more information, call 956-855-1438.