Overnight Storms Cause Power Outages Across Valley
WESLACO - Over 14,000 customers were left without power in the Rio Grande Valley Monday.
The outages were caused by overnight storms.
Powerlines in South Padre Island were affected by the storms.
Crews are working to restore power to all those impacted.
