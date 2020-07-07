x

Overnight Storms Cause Power Outages Across Valley

8 months 2 weeks 3 days ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 October 21, 2019 5:51 AM October 21, 2019 in News - Local

WESLACO - Over 14,000 customers were left without power in the Rio Grande Valley Monday.

The outages were caused by overnight storms.

Powerlines in South Padre Island were affected by the storms.

Crews are working to restore power to all those impacted.

